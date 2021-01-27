Will Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Fuel Tech Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) is 57.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $7.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The FTEK stock was last observed hovering at around $6.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $1.75 for the next 12 months. It is also -250.29% off the consensus price target high of $1.75 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -250.29% lower than the price target low of $1.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.13, the stock is 19.20% and 50.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.52 million and changing -4.81% at the moment leaves the stock 280.32% off its SMA200. FTEK registered 582.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 544.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.01.

The stock witnessed a 24.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 647.56%, and is 6.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.63% over the week and 13.40% over the month.

Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) has around 82 employees, a market worth around $155.27M and $21.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -33.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 1943.33% and -12.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.50%).

Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fuel Tech Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $6.89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -23.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 40.30% in year-over-year returns.

Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) Top Institutional Holders

42 institutions hold shares in Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK), with 6.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.41% while institutional investors hold 29.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.70M, and float is at 17.97M with Short Float at 3.70%. Institutions hold 21.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Grace & White Inc /ny with over 1.83 million shares valued at $1.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.42% of the FTEK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.25 million shares valued at $1.05 million to account for 5.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System) which holds 0.67 million shares representing 2.70% and valued at over $0.56 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.07% of the shares totaling 0.51 million with a market value of $0.43 million.

Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BAILEY BETTYE J, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BAILEY BETTYE J sold 42,711 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 31 at a price of $4.01 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.24 million shares.

Fuel Tech Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 23 that ZEITLER DENNIS L (Director) sold a total of 71,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 23 and was made at $4.92 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62627.0 shares of the FTEK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 23, ARNONE VINCENT J (President & CEO) disposed off 75,000 shares at an average price of $5.01 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 309,755 shares of Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK).

Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Entegris Inc. (ENTG) that is trading 97.17% up over the past 12 months. CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) is -0.07% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -319.48% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.32.