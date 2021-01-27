Will Gogo Inc. (GOGO) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) is 53.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.33 and a high of $15.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The GOGO stock was last observed hovering at around $14.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.73% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -19.31% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -55.1% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.51, the stock is 39.76% and 46.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.59 million and changing 4.94% at the moment leaves the stock 140.69% off its SMA200. GOGO registered 173.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 370.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.35.

The stock witnessed a 48.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.23%, and is 29.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.27% over the week and 8.19% over the month.

Gogo Inc. (GOGO) has around 1115 employees, a market worth around $1.20B and $413.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -81.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 1066.17% and -1.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.20%).

Gogo Inc. (GOGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gogo Inc. (GOGO) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gogo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.42 with sales reaching $68.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -50.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -69.20% in year-over-year returns.

Gogo Inc. (GOGO) Top Institutional Holders

153 institutions hold shares in Gogo Inc. (GOGO), with 44.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 52.40% while institutional investors hold 88.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 82.71M, and float is at 40.55M with Short Float at 44.49%. Institutions hold 42.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. with over 8.73 million shares valued at $80.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.24% of the GOGO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Tenzing Global Management, Llc with 3.65 million shares valued at $33.73 million to account for 4.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.64 million shares representing 4.27% and valued at over $33.61 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.23% of the shares totaling 3.61 million with a market value of $33.35 million.

Gogo Inc. (GOGO) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Gogo Inc. (GOGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bayer Michael P., the company’s SVP, Controller & CAO. SEC filings show that Bayer Michael P. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $10.85 per share for a total of $86760.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15186.0 shares.

Gogo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that CRANDALL ROBERT L (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $10.32 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20000.0 shares of the GOGO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, Mudrick Capital Management, L. (10% Owner) disposed off 622,898 shares at an average price of $10.35 for $6.45 million. The insider now directly holds 7,066,076 shares of Gogo Inc. (GOGO).

Gogo Inc. (GOGO): Who are the competitors?

ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC) is 111.25% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.77% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 18.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.25.