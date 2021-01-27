Xunlei Limited (XNET) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 59.52% Change This Year

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) is 59.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.38 and a high of $6.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The XNET stock was last observed hovering at around $4.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.58% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 61.58% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.61, the stock is 24.68% and 42.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.84 million and changing 2.90% at the moment leaves the stock 35.65% off its SMA200. XNET registered 3.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 22.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.4061 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.3599.

The stock witnessed a 51.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 62.90%, and is 11.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.22% over the week and 13.83% over the month.

Xunlei Limited (XNET) has around 1070 employees, a market worth around $284.81M and $184.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -19.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 93.70% and -23.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.80%).

Xunlei Limited (XNET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xunlei Limited (XNET) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Xunlei Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.90% this year.

Xunlei Limited (XNET) Top Institutional Holders

35 institutions hold shares in Xunlei Limited (XNET), with institutional investors hold 18.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.27M, and float is at 65.50M with Short Float at 1.24%. Institutions hold 18.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd with over 6.36 million shares valued at $21.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.51% of the XNET Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 2.88 million shares valued at $9.91 million to account for 4.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Primavera Capital Management Ltd which holds 1.38 million shares representing 2.06% and valued at over $4.75 million, while Bank of America Corporation holds 1.34% of the shares totaling 0.9 million with a market value of $3.09 million.

Xunlei Limited (XNET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) that is trading 68.00% up over the past 12 months. SINA Corporation (SINA) is 9.70% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.46% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.75 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.28.