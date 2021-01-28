A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Lemonade Inc. (LMND)

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) is 27.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.11 and a high of $188.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The LMND stock was last observed hovering at around $153.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.62% off its average median price target of $74.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.29% off the consensus price target high of $163.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -246.67% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $156.00, the stock is 8.37% and 44.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.77 million and changing 1.71% at the moment leaves the stock 101.40% off its SMA200. LMND registered a gain of 134.83% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $128.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $77.49.

The stock witnessed a 24.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 204.75%, and is 7.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.24% over the week and 12.16% over the month.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) has around 459 employees, a market worth around $9.02B and $97.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 253.66% and -17.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (59.50%).

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lemonade Inc. (LMND) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lemonade Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.65 with sales reaching $19.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -105.10% this year.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Top Institutional Holders

167 institutions hold shares in Lemonade Inc. (LMND), with 18.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 33.34% while institutional investors hold 44.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.00M, and float is at 37.81M with Short Float at 21.89%. Institutions hold 29.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Softbank Group Corporation with over 11.98 million shares valued at $595.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 21.18% of the LMND Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Baillie Gifford and Company with 3.17 million shares valued at $157.44 million to account for 5.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AXA S.A. which holds 2.3 million shares representing 4.06% and valued at over $114.34 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 2.92% of the shares totaling 1.65 million with a market value of $82.26 million.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Insider Activity

A total of 170 insider transactions have happened at Lemonade Inc. (LMND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 163 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Peters John Sheldon, the company’s Chief Insurance Officer. SEC filings show that Peters John Sheldon sold 2,970 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 20 at a price of $150.00 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28037.0 shares.

Lemonade Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 19 that Cutler Joel E (Director) sold a total of 515,572 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 19 and was made at $159.43 per share for $82.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.96 million shares of the LMND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 19, HUTTON GEORGE THOMPSON (Director) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $159.43 for $15.94 million. The insider now directly holds 15,000 shares of Lemonade Inc. (LMND).