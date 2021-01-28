A peek at Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP): Who has invested in It?

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) is 25.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.47 and a high of $3.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The COCP stock was last observed hovering at around $1.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $4.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 62.0% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $1.71, the stock is 3.32% and 13.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.45 million and changing -11.86% at the moment leaves the stock 32.60% off its SMA200. COCP registered 119.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6058 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3668.

The stock witnessed a 10.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 97.05%, and is -27.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.27% over the week and 12.36% over the month.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) has around 11 employees, a market worth around $122.78M and $1.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 261.06% and -43.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-187.60%).

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $580k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.70% this year.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) Top Institutional Holders

28 institutions hold shares in Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP), with 19.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.04% while institutional investors hold 33.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 57.56M, and float is at 48.65M with Short Float at 5.11%. Institutions hold 23.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 3.82 million shares valued at $3.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.78% of the COCP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Point72 Asset Management, L.P. with 2.86 million shares valued at $2.66 million to account for 9.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sabby Management, LLC which holds 2.67 million shares representing 8.91% and valued at over $2.48 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.20% of the shares totaling 1.26 million with a market value of $1.17 million.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.