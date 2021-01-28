Analysts suggest Halliburton Company (HAL) could spike 42.91% in a year

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) is -8.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.25 and a high of $22.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The HAL stock was last observed hovering at around $17.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.99% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.91% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are -40.54% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.27, the stock is -8.04% and -3.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.88 million and changing 5.73% at the moment leaves the stock 26.99% off its SMA200. HAL registered -21.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.75.

The stock witnessed a -10.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.11%, and is -13.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.28% over the week and 4.99% over the month.

Halliburton Company (HAL) has around 40000 employees, a market worth around $15.41B and $14.45B in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.64. Profit margin for the company is -28.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 329.88% and -20.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.50%).

Halliburton Company (HAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Halliburton Company (HAL) is a “Overweight”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Halliburton Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $3.35B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -170.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -33.60% in year-over-year returns.

Halliburton Company (HAL) Top Institutional Holders

934 institutions hold shares in Halliburton Company (HAL), with 2.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.32% while institutional investors hold 77.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 882.00M, and float is at 881.18M with Short Float at 3.97%. Institutions hold 77.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 99.5 million shares valued at $1.2 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.26% of the HAL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 59.39 million shares valued at $715.7 million to account for 6.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 59.3 million shares representing 6.71% and valued at over $714.57 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.30% of the shares totaling 46.83 million with a market value of $564.31 million.

Halliburton Company (HAL) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Halliburton Company (HAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carre Eric, the company’s EVP, Global Business Lines. SEC filings show that Carre Eric sold 2,350 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 08 at a price of $20.68 per share for a total of $48598.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Halliburton Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that Jones Myrtle L (Senior Vice Pres – Tax) sold a total of 4,449 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $20.00 per share for $88980.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 79228.0 shares of the HAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10, Carre Eric (EVP, Global Business Lines) disposed off 2,195 shares at an average price of $19.00 for $41705.0. The insider now directly holds 176,661 shares of Halliburton Company (HAL).

Halliburton Company (HAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Schlumberger Limited (SLB) that is trading -35.78% down over the past 12 months. Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH) is 10.02% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.8% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 39.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.26.