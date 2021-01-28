BP p.l.c. (BP) up 10.77% since start of the year

BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) is 10.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.74 and a high of $37.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The BP stock was last observed hovering at around $22.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.67% off the consensus price target high of $39.84 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -32.1% lower than the price target low of $17.29 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $22.84, the stock is -2.32% and 4.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.35 million and changing 0.48% at the moment leaves the stock 6.02% off its SMA200. BP registered -39.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.55.

The stock witnessed a 7.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.86%, and is -8.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.87% over the week and 2.74% over the month.

BP p.l.c. (BP) has around 70100 employees, a market worth around $77.59B and $206.69B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.14. Profit margin for the company is -10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.95% and -39.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

BP p.l.c. (BP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BP p.l.c. (BP) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BP p.l.c. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $46.61B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -28.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -34.40% in year-over-year returns.

BP p.l.c. (BP) Top Institutional Holders

962 institutions hold shares in BP p.l.c. (BP), with 67.5k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 8.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.38B, and float is at 3.36B with Short Float at 0.31%. Institutions hold 8.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is State Street Corporation with over 28.77 million shares valued at $502.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.85% of the BP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 13.73 million shares valued at $239.8 million to account for 0.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 12.02 million shares representing 0.35% and valued at over $209.95 million, while Franklin Resources, Inc. holds 0.32% of the shares totaling 10.8 million with a market value of $188.54 million.

BP p.l.c. (BP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eni S.p.A. (E) that is trading -30.27% down over the past 12 months. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -29.85% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 26.92% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.63 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.7.