Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) is 75.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.99 and a high of $6.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The CRNT stock was last observed hovering at around $5.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42%.

Currently trading at $4.88, the stock is 28.24% and 55.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.53 million and changing -8.01% at the moment leaves the stock 93.16% off its SMA200. CRNT registered 119.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 85.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.4206 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6855.

The stock witnessed a 70.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 96.77%, and is -10.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.70% over the week and 13.11% over the month.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) has around 1042 employees, a market worth around $403.82M and $260.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 57.41. Profit margin for the company is -5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 392.93% and -29.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) Analyst Forecasts

Ceragon Networks Ltd. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $72.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -110.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.20% in year-over-year returns.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) Top Institutional Holders

49 institutions hold shares in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT), with 19.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.32% while institutional investors hold 17.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 81.28M, and float is at 61.40M with Short Float at 0.79%. Institutions hold 12.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 3.15 million shares valued at $7.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.90% of the CRNT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Norges Bank Investment Management with 2.21 million shares valued at $4.65 million to account for 2.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royce & Associates LP which holds 1.12 million shares representing 1.39% and valued at over $2.79 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.62% of the shares totaling 0.5 million with a market value of $1.25 million.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) that is trading 9.09% up over the past 12 months. Aviat Networks Inc. (AVNW) is 150.11% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.64% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.41 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.72.