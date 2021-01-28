Check out this: Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) is on the verge of a huge rally

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) is 65.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.24 and a high of $3.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The CDEV stock was last observed hovering at around $2.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $2.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.14% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -396.0% lower than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.48, the stock is 21.70% and 52.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.88 million and changing 9.25% at the moment leaves the stock 143.93% off its SMA200. CDEV registered -27.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 188.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9005 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0526.

The stock witnessed a 52.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 305.56%, and is 7.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.17% over the week and 12.15% over the month.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) has around 195 employees, a market worth around $624.07M and $688.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -84.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 954.42% and -31.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $141.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -92.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -39.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -44.90% in year-over-year returns.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) Top Institutional Holders

123 institutions hold shares in Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV), with 12.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.51% while institutional investors hold 57.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 278.02M, and float is at 181.75M with Short Float at 5.47%. Institutions hold 54.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Riverstone Holdings LLC with over 83.46 million shares valued at $125.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 29.98% of the CDEV Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Prescott Group Capital Management, L.L.C. with 9.97 million shares valued at $6.01 million to account for 3.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 8.08 million shares representing 2.90% and valued at over $4.87 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 2.35% of the shares totaling 6.54 million with a market value of $3.94 million.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Glyphis George S., the company’s VP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Glyphis George S. bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 14 at a price of $0.54 per share for a total of $13608.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.3 million shares.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 08 that Glyphis George S. (VP, Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 08 and was made at $0.57 per share for $28300.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.27 million shares of the CDEV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 03, Glyphis George S. (VP, Chief Financial Officer) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $0.64 for $3191.0. The insider now directly holds 2,223,821 shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV).

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV): Who are the competitors?

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) is -22.30% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -54.53% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 15.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.48.