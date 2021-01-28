Check out this: Square Inc. (SQ) is on the verge of a huge rally

Square Inc. (NYSE: SQ) is -6.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.33 and a high of $246.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The SQ stock was last observed hovering at around $202.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 13.54% off its average median price target of $232.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.95% off the consensus price target high of $304.00 offered by 46 analysts, but current levels are -157.14% lower than the price target low of $84.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $216.00, the stock is -3.58% and -0.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.07 million and changing 6.69% at the moment leaves the stock 45.17% off its SMA200. SQ registered 170.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $224.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $177.42.

The stock witnessed a -11.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.17%, and is -10.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.04% over the week and 4.34% over the month.

Square Inc. (SQ) has around 3835 employees, a market worth around $89.96B and $7.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 437.28 and Fwd P/E is 175.14. Profit margin for the company is 4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 568.11% and -12.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.00%).

Square Inc. (SQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Square Inc. (SQ) is a “Overweight”. 46 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 24 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Square Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.25 with sales reaching $3.05B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 950.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 313.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 391.40% in year-over-year returns.

Square Inc. (SQ) Top Institutional Holders

1,332 institutions hold shares in Square Inc. (SQ), with 4.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.97% while institutional investors hold 78.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 444.46M, and float is at 378.47M with Short Float at 7.66%. Institutions hold 77.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 35.1 million shares valued at $5.71 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.45% of the SQ Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 23.17 million shares valued at $3.77 billion to account for 6.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 18.81 million shares representing 5.07% and valued at over $3.06 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 3.15% of the shares totaling 11.7 million with a market value of $1.9 billion.

Square Inc. (SQ) Insider Activity

A total of 289 insider transactions have happened at Square Inc. (SQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 235 and purchases happening 54 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dorsey Jack, the company’s President, CEO & Chairman. SEC filings show that Dorsey Jack sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 25 at a price of $222.81 per share for a total of $22.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Square Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 25 that Ahuja Amrita (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 4,995 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 25 and was made at $217.03 per share for $1.08 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the SQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 19, McKelvey James Morgan Jr. (Director) disposed off 200,000 shares at an average price of $225.72 for $45.14 million. The insider now directly holds 2,683 shares of Square Inc. (SQ).

Square Inc. (SQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is -1.87% lower over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 40.17% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.03% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 28.69 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.99.