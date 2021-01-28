Dissecting Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) is 7.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.55 and a high of $33.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The HGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $18.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $28.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.14% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 24.6% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $18.85, the stock is 4.91% and 34.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing 0.37% at the moment leaves the stock 37.62% off its SMA200. HGEN registered 892.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.73.

The stock witnessed a -12.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.43%, and is -0.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.22% over the week and 12.19% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 4.58. Distance from 52-week low is 1115.74% and -44.48% from its 52-week high.

Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Humanigen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.67.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.30% this year.

Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) Top Institutional Holders

31 institutions hold shares in Humanigen Inc. (HGEN), with 20.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 40.28% while institutional investors hold 51.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.49M, and float is at 30.83M with Short Float at 6.73%. Institutions hold 30.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Valiant Capital Management, L.P. with over 7.07 million shares valued at $75.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.35% of the HGEN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is VR Adviser, LLC with 2.33 million shares valued at $24.82 million to account for 1.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Think Investments LP which holds 1.34 million shares representing 0.63% and valued at over $14.23 million, while Citadel Advisors LLC holds 0.62% of the shares totaling 1.32 million with a market value of $14.0 million.

Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NOMIS BAY LTD., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that NOMIS BAY LTD. sold 23,140 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 25 at a price of $19.23 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6.07 million shares.

Humanigen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 22 that NOMIS BAY LTD. (10% Owner) sold a total of 71,892 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 22 and was made at $20.08 per share for $1.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.09 million shares of the HGEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 20, NOMIS BAY LTD. (10% Owner) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $18.37 for $45928.0. The insider now directly holds 6,165,032 shares of Humanigen Inc. (HGEN).