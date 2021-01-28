Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Emerson Radio Corp. (AMEX: MSN) is 115.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.63 and a high of $1.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The MSN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.92% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.6% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 56.6% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.17, the stock is 97.10% and 115.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.72 million and changing 73.60% at the moment leaves the stock 169.26% off its SMA200. MSN registered 149.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 212.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.0455 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8453.

The stock witnessed a 121.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 126.58%, and is 100.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 30.01% over the week and 15.44% over the month.

Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) has around 22 employees, a market worth around $44.12M and $6.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -66.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 244.34% and 56.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.30%).

Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Emerson Radio Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -84.20% this year.

Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) Top Institutional Holders

12 institutions hold shares in Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN), with 15.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 72.44% while institutional investors hold 22.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.04M, and float is at 5.80M with Short Float at 1.57%. Institutions hold 6.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.94 million shares valued at $0.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.47% of the MSN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 0.17 million shares valued at $0.12 million to account for 0.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 86117.0 shares representing 0.41% and valued at over $58550.0, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.23% of the shares totaling 47668.0 with a market value of $32409.0.

Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) that is trading 322.89% up over the past 12 months. Koss Corporation (KOSS) is 3715.79% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 36.07% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 58300.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.19.