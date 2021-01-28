Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) is -19.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.99 and a high of $5.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The EXK stock was last observed hovering at around $4.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.0% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -23.64% lower than the price target low of $3.68 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.55, the stock is -4.49% and 9.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.0 million and changing 11.92% at the moment leaves the stock 39.61% off its SMA200. EXK registered 100.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -9.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.5088 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.8960.

The stock witnessed a -11.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.35%, and is -13.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.96% over the week and 6.96% over the month.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) has around 1600 employees, a market worth around $650.92M and $112.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.10. Profit margin for the company is -32.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 360.10% and -22.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.20%).

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Endeavour Silver Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $38.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -267.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.20% in year-over-year returns.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Top Institutional Holders

128 institutions hold shares in Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK), with 1.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.67% while institutional investors hold 23.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 157.47M, and float is at 156.37M with Short Float at 2.15%. Institutions hold 22.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 8.34 million shares valued at $29.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.30% of the EXK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with 3.47 million shares valued at $12.17 million to account for 2.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jupiter Asset Management Limited which holds 3.29 million shares representing 2.09% and valued at over $11.53 million, while ETF Managers Group, LLC holds 1.59% of the shares totaling 2.51 million with a market value of $8.8 million.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) that is trading 42.86% up over the past 12 months. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is 38.46% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -50.49% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.69.