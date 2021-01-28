Here are the top Institutional holders of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) shares

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) is 12.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.00 and a high of $122.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The BEAM stock was last observed hovering at around $89.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.24% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -8.25% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -142.13% lower than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $92.01, the stock is -3.65% and 23.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing 2.50% at the moment leaves the stock 144.03% off its SMA200. BEAM registered a gain of 341.93% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $89.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.49.

The stock witnessed a 4.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 157.80%, and is -10.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.65% over the week and 12.29% over the month.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) has around 118 employees, a market worth around $5.00B and $0.02M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 607.77% and -25.08% from its 52-week high.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.67.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.40% this year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Top Institutional Holders

126 institutions hold shares in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM), with 9.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.84% while institutional investors hold 78.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.09M, and float is at 49.12M with Short Float at 12.34%. Institutions hold 65.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 7.33 million shares valued at $180.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.64% of the BEAM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited with 3.35 million shares valued at $82.59 million to account for 5.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Redmile Group, LLC which holds 3.33 million shares representing 5.74% and valued at over $81.92 million, while Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 5.12% of the shares totaling 2.97 million with a market value of $73.03 million.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Burrell Terry-Ann, the company’s CFO. SEC filings show that Burrell Terry-Ann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $81.78 per share for a total of $2.04 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7309.0 shares.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 30 that Ciaramella Giuseppe (President & CSO) sold a total of 43,842 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 30 and was made at $83.26 per share for $3.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3731.0 shares of the BEAM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 30, Evans John M. (CEO) disposed off 22,300 shares at an average price of $84.94 for $1.89 million. The insider now directly holds 970,957 shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM).