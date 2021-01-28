Here is a breakdown of the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) stock performance

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) is 98.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.09 and a high of $12.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The HOFV stock was last observed hovering at around $2.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 51.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.44, the stock is 39.19% and 57.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.32 million and changing -5.43% at the moment leaves the stock -45.30% off its SMA200. HOFV registered -66.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5976 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.9246.

The stock witnessed a 87.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.79%, and is 22.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.88% over the week and 12.57% over the month.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) has around 25 employees, a market worth around $130.64M and $5.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 123.85% and -80.18% from its 52-week high.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16 with sales reaching $2.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -103.70% this year.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) Top Institutional Holders

19 institutions hold shares in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV), with 17.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 53.30% while institutional investors hold 16.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.58M, and float is at 13.40M with Short Float at 3.11%. Institutions hold 7.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Staley Capital Advisers, Inc. with over 0.26 million shares valued at $0.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.79% of the HOFV Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership with 0.14 million shares valued at $0.35 million to account for 0.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. which holds 51423.0 shares representing 0.16% and valued at over $0.13 million, while Bank of America Corporation holds 0.14% of the shares totaling 47029.0 with a market value of $0.12 million.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lichter Stuart, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Lichter Stuart bought 10,813,774 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 29 at a price of $1.40 per share for a total of $15.14 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15.13 million shares.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that Dolan James J. (Director) bought a total of 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $1.39 per share for $83400.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60000.0 shares of the HOFV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Crawford Michael Anthony (President, CEO) acquired 58,500 shares at an average price of $1.39 for $81315.0. The insider now directly holds 812,929 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV).