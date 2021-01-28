Here is a breakdown of the Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) stock performance

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) is 77.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.85 and a high of $28.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The RAD stock was last observed hovering at around $28.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.09% off its average median price target of $16.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -39.24% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -108.86% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.24, the stock is 57.12% and 75.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.16 million and changing 3.87% at the moment leaves the stock 108.30% off its SMA200. RAD registered 139.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 81.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.04.

The stock witnessed a 58.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 172.51%, and is 44.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.57% over the week and 6.70% over the month.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) has around 50000 employees, a market worth around $1.53B and $23.85B in sales. Fwd P/E is 66.55. Profit margin for the company is -1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 230.21% and 3.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.20%).

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) is a “Underweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rite Aid Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/15/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $5.9B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.00% in year-over-year returns.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Top Institutional Holders

247 institutions hold shares in Rite Aid Corporation (RAD), with 1.62M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.93% while institutional investors hold 56.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.74M, and float is at 53.61M with Short Float at 19.23%. Institutions hold 54.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.93 million shares valued at $46.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.93% of the RAD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.87 million shares valued at $36.77 million to account for 7.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 2.76 million shares representing 4.99% and valued at over $26.16 million, while Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 2.85% of the shares totaling 1.57 million with a market value of $14.92 million.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 2 times.