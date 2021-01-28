Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) makes -9.06% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) is -7.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.86 and a high of $17.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The HST stock was last observed hovering at around $13.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.82% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.11% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -31.09% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.42, the stock is -0.21% and -0.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.25 million and changing 6.07% at the moment leaves the stock 19.18% off its SMA200. HST registered -19.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.36.

The stock witnessed a -4.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.49%, and is -9.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.66% over the week and 3.39% over the month.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) has around 175 employees, a market worth around $9.74B and $2.69B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -21.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 83.58% and -17.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.42 with sales reaching $248.61M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -70.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -81.40% in year-over-year returns.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) Top Institutional Holders

730 institutions hold shares in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST), with 8.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.18% while institutional investors hold 99.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 705.20M, and float is at 697.02M with Short Float at 5.85%. Institutions hold 98.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 110.56 million shares valued at $1.19 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.68% of the HST Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 78.43 million shares valued at $846.24 million to account for 11.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 43.09 million shares representing 6.11% and valued at over $464.9 million, while Cohen & Steers Inc. holds 3.79% of the shares totaling 26.72 million with a market value of $288.34 million.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HAMILTON JOANNE G., the company’s EVP, Human Resources. SEC filings show that HAMILTON JOANNE G. sold 3,091 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 24 at a price of $14.84 per share for a total of $45874.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that MACNAMARA BRIAN G (SVP, Controller) sold a total of 17,527 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $12.86 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 57987.0 shares of the HST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, RAKOWICH WALTER C (Director) disposed off 5,566 shares at an average price of $10.63 for $59167.0. The insider now directly holds 43,198 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST).

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) that is trading -16.37% down over the past 12 months. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) is -21.02% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.24% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 39.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.96.