Is Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) a good stock to buy now?

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX: GPL) is -11.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.23 and a high of $1.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The GPL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.6% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 39.2% higher than the price target low of $1.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.76, the stock is -9.84% and -8.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.37 million and changing 0.63% at the moment leaves the stock 1.85% off its SMA200. GPL registered 29.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -9.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8358 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8638.

The stock witnessed a -11.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.90%, and is -9.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.59% over the week and 4.64% over the month.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) has around 821 employees, a market worth around $268.23M and $257.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.22. Profit margin for the company is -32.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 234.10% and -29.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-48.30%).

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Great Panther Mining Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $16.36M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -458.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 33.00% in year-over-year returns.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) Top Institutional Holders

71 institutions hold shares in Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL), with 3.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.03% while institutional investors hold 23.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 353.77M, and float is at 351.08M with Short Float at 0.61%. Institutions hold 23.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 20.0 million shares valued at $17.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.64% of the GPL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Ruffer LLP with 12.36 million shares valued at $10.97 million to account for 3.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. which holds 7.69 million shares representing 2.17% and valued at over $6.83 million, while Franklin Resources, Inc. holds 1.98% of the shares totaling 7.01 million with a market value of $6.23 million.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) that is trading 42.86% up over the past 12 months. First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is 40.02% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.19% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.99.