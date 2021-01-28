JanOne Inc. (JAN): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:JAN Stock Is Going Next

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) is 94.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.01 and a high of $9.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The JAN stock was last observed hovering at around $6.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.07% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.4% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 52.4% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $9.52, the stock is 84.46% and 106.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.65 million and changing 47.60% at the moment leaves the stock 132.40% off its SMA200. JAN registered 200.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 168.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.64.

The stock witnessed a 141.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 147.27%, and is 64.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 29.44% over the week and 17.33% over the month.

JanOne Inc. (JAN) has around 154 employees, a market worth around $17.80M and $36.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -33.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 373.61% and 4.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-88.00%).

JanOne Inc. (JAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JanOne Inc. (JAN) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JanOne Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.80% this year.

JanOne Inc. (JAN) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in JanOne Inc. (JAN), with 831.8k shares held by insiders accounting for 45.45% while institutional investors hold 0.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.87M, and float is at 1.00M with Short Float at 19.62%. Institutions hold 0.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) with over 710.0 shares valued at $3365.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.04% of the JAN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Advisor Group, Inc. with 700.0 shares valued at $3318.0 to account for 0.04% of the shares outstanding.

JanOne Inc. (JAN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at JanOne Inc. (JAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnson Virland A, the company’s CFO. SEC filings show that Johnson Virland A sold 4,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $2.19 per share for a total of $10731.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38514.0 shares.

JanOne Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 27 that Johnson Virland A (CFO) sold a total of 1,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 27 and was made at $2.21 per share for $4199.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43414.0 shares of the JAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 25, Johnson Virland A (CFO) disposed off 6,686 shares at an average price of $2.19 for $14642.0. The insider now directly holds 45,314 shares of JanOne Inc. (JAN).