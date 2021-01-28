Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) picks momentum as shares rise 0.50%

Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX: KIQ) is 32.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.44 and a high of $1.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The KIQ stock was last observed hovering at around $0.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $2.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.7% off the consensus price target high of $2.30 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 68.7% higher than the price target low of $2.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.72, the stock is 12.15% and 27.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing -7.66% at the moment leaves the stock 23.83% off its SMA200. KIQ registered 3.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5976 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5877.

The stock witnessed a 29.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.56%, and is 0.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.57% over the week and 13.00% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 21.26. Distance from 52-week low is 62.47% and -27.66% from its 52-week high.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kelso Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021..

Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ), with 2.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.27% while institutional investors hold 5.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.17M, and float is at 45.07M with Short Float at 0.37%. Institutions hold 5.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC with over 1.45 million shares valued at $0.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.08% of the KIQ Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. with 0.76 million shares valued at $0.42 million to account for 1.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 53362.0 shares representing 0.11% and valued at over $29215.0, while Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC holds 0.07% of the shares totaling 31000.0 with a market value of $16972.0.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) that is 41.21% higher over the past 12 months. FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL) is 152.20% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.67% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.04.