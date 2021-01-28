Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is 8.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.42 and a high of $22.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The KMI stock was last observed hovering at around $14.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.27% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -4.86% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.68, the stock is -0.50% and 1.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.73 million and changing -0.92% at the moment leaves the stock 3.13% off its SMA200. KMI registered -30.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.77.

The stock witnessed a 7.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.71%, and is -4.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.98% over the week and 3.05% over the month.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) has around 11086 employees, a market worth around $33.42B and $12.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 211.71 and Fwd P/E is 16.47. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.87% and -34.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kinder Morgan Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.23 with sales reaching $2.99B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.90% in year-over-year returns.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Top Institutional Holders

1,429 institutions hold shares in Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI), with 312.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.80% while institutional investors hold 72.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.26B, and float is at 1.95B with Short Float at 1.89%. Institutions hold 62.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 169.0 million shares valued at $2.08 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.47% of the KMI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 151.63 million shares valued at $1.87 billion to account for 6.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 109.88 million shares representing 4.85% and valued at over $1.35 billion, while Bank of America Corporation holds 2.79% of the shares totaling 63.26 million with a market value of $780.01 million.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SMITH WILLIAM A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SMITH WILLIAM A bought 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 31 at a price of $13.96 per share for a total of $97685.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28087.0 shares.

Kinder Morgan Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 20 that KINDER RICHARD D (Executive Chairman) bought a total of 373,233 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 20 and was made at $14.09 per share for $5.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 245.21 million shares of the KMI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, WAUGHTAL PERRY M (Director) disposed off 59,593 shares at an average price of $13.97 for $0.83 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI).

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is trading -29.85% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.67% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 32.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.03.