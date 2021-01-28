New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX: GBR) is 21.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.55 and a high of $3.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The GBR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.37%.

Currently trading at $9.73, the stock is 339.82% and 404.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 37.95 million and changing 312.22% at the moment leaves the stock 577.72% off its SMA200. GBR registered 93.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 81.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.62.

The stock witnessed a 31.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.26%, and is 3.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.92% over the week and 14.76% over the month.

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) has around 24 employees, a market worth around $11.66M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1668.78% and 177.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-107.40%).

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

New Concept Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -123.30% this year.

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) Top Institutional Holders

8 institutions hold shares in New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR), with 3.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 59.63% while institutional investors hold 4.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.13M, and float is at 2.07M with Short Float at 0.73%. Institutions hold 1.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Barclays PLC with over 39455.0 shares valued at $56420.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.77% of the GBR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 29463.0 shares valued at $42132.0 to account for 0.57% of the shares outstanding.

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CKX Lands Inc. (CKX) that is 8.18% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -373.78% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 71920.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.02.