OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 46.6% Upside

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) is 40.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.12 and a high of $6.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The OPK stock was last observed hovering at around $5.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $7.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.6% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 17.85% higher than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.34, the stock is 19.03% and 21.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.75 million and changing -4.05% at the moment leaves the stock 43.08% off its SMA200. OPK registered 245.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.26.

The stock witnessed a 31.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.00%, and is 24.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.97% over the week and 7.09% over the month.

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) has around 6096 employees, a market worth around $3.70B and $1.17B in sales. Fwd P/E is 28.37. Profit margin for the company is -9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 377.58% and -17.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.90%).

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OPKO Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $433.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -94.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 51.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 93.30% in year-over-year returns.

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) Top Institutional Holders

284 institutions hold shares in OPKO Health Inc. (OPK), with 268.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 40.08% while institutional investors hold 50.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 640.70M, and float is at 401.43M with Short Float at 26.10%. Institutions hold 30.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 36.34 million shares valued at $134.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.42% of the OPK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 35.86 million shares valued at $132.32 million to account for 5.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 25.1 million shares representing 3.75% and valued at over $92.62 million, while Oracle Investment Management Inc holds 1.99% of the shares totaling 13.36 million with a market value of $49.28 million.

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL, the company’s CEO & Chairman. SEC filings show that FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL bought 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $4.00 per share for a total of $1.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 191.37 million shares.

OPKO Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL (CEO & Chairman) bought a total of 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $3.18 per share for $0.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 191.07 million shares of the OPK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 30, FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL (CEO & Chairman) acquired 600,000 shares at an average price of $3.45 for $2.07 million. The insider now directly holds 190,821,694 shares of OPKO Health Inc. (OPK).

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 12.29% up over the past 12 months. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) is 49.84% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.03% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 123.66 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 14.5.