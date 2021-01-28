Overview of Three Hot Stocks: KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Zendesk Inc. (ZEN)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) shares are -7.24% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.91% or $1.47 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4.27% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 2.90% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is -9.41% and -5.72% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 03, 2020, Barclays recommended the KKR stock is Overweight, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Initiated the stock as an Overweight on June 17, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the KKR stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $39.03 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $47.03. The forecasts give the KKR & Co. Inc. stock a price target range of $54.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $39.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 27.72% or -0.08%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 20.00% in the current quarter to $0.4, down from the $0.44 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.68, up 5.10% from $1.67 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.43 and $0.54. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.2 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 18 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 13 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 6,046,783 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,367,081. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 5,034,240 and 1,572,620 in purchases and sales respectively.

HESS JOHN B, a Director at the company, sold 145,600 shares worth $5.4 million at $37.12 per share on Nov 04. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 20,125,000 KKR shares valued at $2.21 billion on Dec 14. The shares were sold at $110.04 per share. Sorkin David (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 100,000 shares at $34.83 per share on Nov 03 for a total of $3.48 million while KKR Group Partnership L.P., (10% Owner) sold 5,000,000 shares on Aug 21 for $490.0 million with each share fetching $98.00.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) is at $1.30. Its market capitalization on the last close reached $116,308,927. The company has a total of 89,468,405 outstanding shares. Its intraday-low price was $1.18 and its hit its day’s highest price at $1.32.

Sustainable Green Team (SGTM) recently announced that its subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing, had been awarded a mulch supply contract with the city of Vero Beach, Florida. The milestone contract arrived soon after the Company was awarded a mulch contract with Circle K convenience store divisions.

“We are delighted to have been awarded this new government contract opportunity, and it is due to our recent completion of the Waste Management project in central Florida,” says SGTM’s CEO and Director Tony Raynor.

Zendesk Inc. (NYSE: ZEN), on the other hand, is trading around $144.04 with a market cap of $15.49B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $141.29 and spell out a less modest performance – a -1.95% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.57 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ZEN’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -16.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $228.25 million. This represented 12.86% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $261.93 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.35 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.31 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Dec 2020, the total assets figure advanced to $2.05 billion from $2.0 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $559.68 million while total current assets were at $1.19 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$19.93 million, significantly lower than the $57.05 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$39.42 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 458 times at Zendesk Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 220 times and accounting for 197,792 shares. Insider sales totaled 342,811 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 238 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -18.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.45M shares after the latest sales, with -4.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 114.92M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zendesk Inc. having a total of 540 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.28 million shares worth more than $1.06 billion. As of Sept 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the investment firm holding over 8.95 million shares as of Sep 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $920.74 million and represent 7.67% of shares outstanding.