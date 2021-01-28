Pay Close Attention To These 3 Stocks: F.N.B. Corporation (FNB), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) shares are 4.63% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.62% or $0.26 higher in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +9.91% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 28.09% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is -7.28% and 5.63% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 07, 2020, Stephens recommended the FNB stock is Overweight, while earlier, Stephens had Downgrade the stock as an Equal-Weight on November 25, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the FNB stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.20 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.19. The forecasts give the F.N.B. Corporation stock a price target range of $13.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $11.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 24.44% or 7.27%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 16.70% in the current quarter to $0.25, up from the $0.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.96, down -1.00% from $0.96 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.22 and $0.26. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.96 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 51 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 20 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 592,374 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 142,896. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 108,226 and 41,530 in purchases and sales respectively.

Dively Mary Jo, a Director at the company, bought 3,000 shares worth $27360.0 at $9.12 per share on Dec 02. The Director had earlier bought another 500 FNB shares valued at $5145.0 on Jan 25. The shares were bought at $10.29 per share. Bena Pamela A (Director) bought 2,000 shares at $7.22 per share on Oct 29 for a total of $14440.0 while Mencini Frank C, (Director) bought 2,000 shares on Oct 27 for $14818.0 with each share fetching $7.41.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) trading at $1.30. The stock has a 52-week high price of $1.32 and its 52-week low was recorded at $1.00, while during recent trade its minimum price was $1.18 and it gained the highest price of $1.32.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), a privately held firm, recently announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing, Inc., will supplier quality mulch products to 7-Eleven outlets Midwest U.S. and western New York, scheduled to commence delivery in mid-2020. The contract received shortly after the Company closed an annual mulch supply contract with the City of Vero Beach, Florida.

Tony Raynor, SGTM’s CEO, and Director states, “In particular, we have been successful in building relationships with 7-Eleven, Inc.’s Midwest U.S. and western New York locations. This makes us capable of supporting our expansion as we go.”

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB), on the other hand, is trading around $166.31 with a market cap of $18.25B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $126.20 and spell out a less modest performance – a -31.78% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Albemarle Corporation (ALB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ALB’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 14.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $110.44 million. This represented 85.21% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $746.87 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.10 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.61 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Dec 2020, the total assets figure advanced to $10.23 billion from $10.17 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $461.71 million, significantly higher than the $345.64 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$159.66 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 29 times at Albemarle Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 340,938 shares. Insider sales totaled 494,670 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 18 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 341.73k shares after the latest sales, with -12.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.80% with a share float percentage of 106.12M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Albemarle Corporation having a total of 850 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.25 million shares worth more than $1.09 billion. As of Sept 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 7.51 million shares as of Sep 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $670.67 million and represent 7.06% of shares outstanding.