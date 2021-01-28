Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ: PLL) growth is a big Buy opportunity

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ: PLL) is 134.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.00 and a high of $63.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The PLL stock was last observed hovering at around $60.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.76% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.58% off the consensus price target high of $66.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -126.95% lower than the price target low of $27.46 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.32, the stock is 64.50% and 97.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.68 million and changing 2.91% at the moment leaves the stock 287.23% off its SMA200. PLL registered 520.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 844.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.15.

The stock witnessed a 118.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 156.57%, and is 41.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.74% over the week and 12.41% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 1458.00% and -2.59% from its 52-week high.

Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Piedmont Lithium Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/08/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) Top Institutional Holders

13 institutions hold shares in Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL), with 27.61k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.24% while institutional investors hold 0.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.85M, and float is at 9.25M with Short Float at 4.69%. Institutions hold 0.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Principal Small Cap Fund with over 37600.0 shares valued at $1.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.01% of the PLL Shares outstanding.