Positives for New Gold Inc. (NGD) as stock gains in recent trading

New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) is -15.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.39 and a high of $2.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The NGD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $2.28 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.58% off the consensus price target high of $3.35 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -2.72% lower than the price target low of $1.84 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.89, the stock is -8.63% and -7.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.77 million and changing 2.43% at the moment leaves the stock 16.10% off its SMA200. NGD registered 105.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.1285 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8717.

The stock witnessed a -16.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.95%, and is -6.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.24% over the week and 6.02% over the month.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) has around 1337 employees, a market worth around $1.28B and $583.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.91. Profit margin for the company is -9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 385.77% and -21.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.40%).

New Gold Inc. (NGD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for New Gold Inc. (NGD) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

New Gold Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $217.32M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 93.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 55.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 28.20% in year-over-year returns.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) Top Institutional Holders

207 institutions hold shares in New Gold Inc. (NGD), with 1.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.19% while institutional investors hold 53.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 676.00M, and float is at 674.69M with Short Float at 0.97%. Institutions hold 53.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 71.28 million shares valued at $121.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.48% of the NGD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 21.97 million shares valued at $37.34 million to account for 3.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kopernik Global Investors, LLC which holds 21.8 million shares representing 3.20% and valued at over $37.06 million, while Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds 2.09% of the shares totaling 14.21 million with a market value of $24.16 million.

New Gold Inc. (NGD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) that is trading 22.17% up over the past 12 months. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is 38.46% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.25% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.83.