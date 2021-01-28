Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) up 15.19% since start of the year

Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) is 15.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.30 and a high of $6.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The SLGG stock was last observed hovering at around $3.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 34.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $3.26, the stock is 5.84% and 27.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing -3.83% at the moment leaves the stock 33.36% off its SMA200. SLGG registered 10.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.8839 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.2431.

The stock witnessed a -5.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 91.76%, and is -5.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.04% over the week and 12.86% over the month.

Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) has around 55 employees, a market worth around $60.47M and $1.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 150.77% and -49.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-155.00%).

Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Super League Gaming Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.23 with sales reaching $790k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 91.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 201.50% in year-over-year returns.

Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) Top Institutional Holders

30 institutions hold shares in Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG), with 1.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.00% while institutional investors hold 10.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.56M, and float is at 14.24M with Short Float at 3.54%. Institutions hold 9.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.18 million shares valued at $0.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.15% of the SLGG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is 1492 Capital Management, LLC with 0.11 million shares valued at $0.21 million to account for 0.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Virtu Financial LLC which holds 84772.0 shares representing 0.55% and valued at over $0.16 million, while Evoke Wealth, LLC holds 0.33% of the shares totaling 50766.0 with a market value of $92901.0.

Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times.