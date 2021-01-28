Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) is 61.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.54 and a high of $2.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The SYPR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $1.25 for the next 12 months. It is also -96.8% off the consensus price target high of $1.25 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -96.8% lower than the price target low of $1.25 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.46, the stock is 39.73% and 58.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing 2.93% at the moment leaves the stock 123.95% off its SMA200. SYPR registered 138.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 50.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6121 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2737.

The stock witnessed a 72.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 112.07%, and is 27.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.27% over the week and 13.12% over the month.

Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR) has around 630 employees, a market worth around $59.93M and $83.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.17. Profit margin for the company is 2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 356.83% and -15.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.20%).

Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sypris Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $20.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.80% in year-over-year returns.

Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR), with 10.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 49.18% while institutional investors hold 12.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.06M, and float is at 10.83M with Short Float at 0.07%. Institutions hold 6.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.85 million shares valued at $0.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.99% of the SYPR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.13 million shares valued at $0.14 million to account for 0.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. which holds 0.11 million shares representing 0.51% and valued at over $0.12 million, while Two Sigma Advisers, LP holds 0.29% of the shares totaling 62600.0 with a market value of $69486.0.

Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 1 times.

Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Navistar International Corporation (NAV) that is trading 78.70% up over the past 12 months. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) is -0.84% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1075.2% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 89080.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.04.