Texas Instruments (TXN) Tanked Despite Beating Results, while Starbucks (SBUX) Plodded Since Disappointing Forecast

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) declined by -4.98% to $162.93. The US mobile telephony semiconductor giant provided good performance and a positive outlook on Wednesday. In the current period, TXN estimates sales to range from $3.79 billion to $4.11 billion, with an EPS between $1.44 and $1.66, considering the market rebound. The consensus was EPS of $1.33 with revenue of $3.58 billion. Net revenue was $1.69 billion for the fourth quarter, or $1.80 per share, compared to $1.07 billion a year ago. Quarterly revenues for the Dallas community amounted to $4.08 billion. Consensus income was $3.58 billion and earnings per share were $1.34.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) decreased by -6.51% to $97.87. The quarterly earnings of Starbucks were higher than expected, but the earnings forecast was seen as disappointing. The US coffee chain posted earnings per share of 61 cents in the fiscal first quarter ended December 2020, compared to a consensus of 55 cents. With the effects of the health crisis, the EPS decreased 23 percent year-on-year, impacting revenue and margins. Revenues dropped 5% to $6.75 billion, contrary to expectations ($6.9 billion), and were marginally low. On a like-for-like basis, operation decreased by 5 percent compared to -4.2 percent consensuses.

This quarter, Starbucks expects an EPS of between 45 and 50 cents for the second quarter, compared to a consensus of 59 cents. The EPS is forecast to be between $2.70 and $2.90 in fiscal 2021, relative to the industry estimate of $2.8. It is estimated that sales for the year will range between $28 billion and $29 billion. US like-for-like growth is projected to rebound to positive growth of 5% to 10% beginning in the second quarter. It can also be remembered that the firm is due to the resignation of Roz Brewer, the Chief Operating Officer, who is leaving to become Walgreens Boots Alliance’s CEO.