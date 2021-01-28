The decline in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) is 6.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.05 and a high of $26.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The ASO stock was last observed hovering at around $22.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.73% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 2.82% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.38, the stock is -2.03% and 11.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.53 million and changing -3.17% at the moment leaves the stock 22.65% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.43.

The stock witnessed a 9.63% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.19%, and is -1.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.24% over the week and 6.97% over the month.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $1.93B and $5.46B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.46. Distance from 52-week low is 77.43% and -19.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.37 with sales reaching $1.5B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 459.90% this year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Top Institutional Holders

8 institutions hold shares in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO), with 6.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.42% while institutional investors hold 75.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 89.91M, and float is at 82.14M with Short Float at 11.36%. Institutions hold 69.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund with over 0.85 million shares valued at $12.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.93% of the ASO Shares outstanding. As of Oct 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund with 0.6 million shares valued at $8.83 million to account for 0.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are iShares Russell 2000 ETF which holds 0.43 million shares representing 0.47% and valued at over $8.89 million, while Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund holds 0.19% of the shares totaling 0.18 million with a market value of $2.9 million.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ennis William S., the company’s See Remarks. SEC filings show that Ennis William S. sold 8,569 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 05 at a price of $20.59 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that Johnson Samuel J (EVP, Retail Operations) sold a total of 12,740 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $20.56 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the ASO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 05, HICKS KEN C (Chairman, President and CEO) disposed off 120,729 shares at an average price of $20.51 for $2.48 million. The insider now directly holds 545,140 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO).