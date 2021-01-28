The decline in Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) is 37.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.40 and a high of $5.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The AESE stock was last observed hovering at around $2.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.71% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 12.8% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.18, the stock is 30.58% and 56.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.85 million and changing -9.54% at the moment leaves the stock 25.61% off its SMA200. AESE registered -27.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5979 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4842.

The stock witnessed a 15.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 103.74%, and is 24.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.09% over the week and 12.45% over the month.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) has around 146 employees, a market worth around $74.36M and $23.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 445.00% and -63.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.80%).

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $6.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.50% in year-over-year returns.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) Top Institutional Holders

15 institutions hold shares in Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE), with 20.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 57.32% while institutional investors hold 3.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.63M, and float is at 14.88M with Short Float at 2.34%. Institutions hold 1.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.21 million shares valued at $0.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.60% of the AESE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Macquarie Group Limited with 0.18 million shares valued at $0.22 million to account for 0.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC which holds 43200.0 shares representing 0.12% and valued at over $54432.0, while Yakira Capital Management, Inc. holds 0.08% of the shares totaling 29600.0 with a market value of $37296.0.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Knighted Pastures LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Knighted Pastures LLC bought 447,138 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $1.41 per share for a total of $0.63 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.39 million shares.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 10 that Knighted Pastures LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 87,012 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 10 and was made at $1.14 per share for $99194.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.95 million shares of the AESE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, Knighted Pastures LLC (10% Owner) acquired 265,850 shares at an average price of $1.19 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 3,858,708 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE).