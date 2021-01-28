These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for ViewRay Inc. (VRAY)

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) is 20.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.11 and a high of $7.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The VRAY stock was last observed hovering at around $4.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.36% off the consensus price target high of $8.25 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -53.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.59, the stock is -11.37% and 4.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.2 million and changing 1.32% at the moment leaves the stock 50.71% off its SMA200. VRAY registered 46.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 105.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.7492 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.4798.

The stock witnessed a 10.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.00%, and is -10.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.02% over the week and 13.19% over the month.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) has around 309 employees, a market worth around $857.78M and $55.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 315.20% and -37.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-44.40%).

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ViewRay Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.17 with sales reaching $16M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -37.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.80% in year-over-year returns.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) Top Institutional Holders

164 institutions hold shares in ViewRay Inc. (VRAY), with 34.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.06% while institutional investors hold 110.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 148.04M, and float is at 140.92M with Short Float at 9.44%. Institutions hold 84.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fosun International Ltd with over 23.82 million shares valued at $83.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.04% of the VRAY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 17.83 million shares valued at $62.39 million to account for 12.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Artisan Partners Limited Partnership which holds 15.09 million shares representing 10.16% and valued at over $52.83 million, while Hudson Executive Capital, LP holds 8.77% of the shares totaling 13.02 million with a market value of $45.59 million.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Drake Scott William, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Drake Scott William bought 155,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $3.23 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.66 million shares.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ResMed Inc. (RMD) that is trading 31.08% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.99% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 14.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.4.