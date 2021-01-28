This Indicator Is Supporting Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR)

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) is 210.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.09 and a high of $78.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The VIR stock was last observed hovering at around $77.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.69% off its average median price target of $61.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.54% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -246.12% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $83.07, the stock is 134.89% and 158.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.39 million and changing 7.35% at the moment leaves the stock 126.64% off its SMA200. VIR registered 289.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 72.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.40.

The stock witnessed a 181.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 132.23%, and is 91.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 40.65% over the week and 16.60% over the month.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) has around 297 employees, a market worth around $11.07B and $75.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 416.28% and 6.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.90%).

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.7 with sales reaching $4.89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -443.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 877.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 399.00% in year-over-year returns.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) Top Institutional Holders

154 institutions hold shares in Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR), with 18.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.16% while institutional investors hold 92.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 125.81M, and float is at 109.35M with Short Float at 12.23%. Institutions hold 79.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 22.62 million shares valued at $776.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.75% of the VIR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital International Investors with 11.28 million shares valued at $387.35 million to account for 8.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.53 million shares representing 4.34% and valued at over $189.97 million, while Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited holds 4.32% of the shares totaling 5.5 million with a market value of $188.81 million.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) Insider Activity

A total of 83 insider transactions have happened at Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Virgin Herbert, the company’s EVP, Research & CSO. SEC filings show that Virgin Herbert sold 31,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 26 at a price of $48.17 per share for a total of $1.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33200.0 shares.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 15 that Virgin Herbert (EVP, Research & CSO) sold a total of 10,530 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 15 and was made at $38.00 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33200.0 shares of the VIR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 12, Virgin Herbert (EVP, Research & CSO) disposed off 3,805 shares at an average price of $29.36 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 33,200 shares of Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR).