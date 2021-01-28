Top attractive stock of the week – Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL)

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) is 34.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.45 and a high of $4.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The ARTL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 67.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $0.98, the stock is 5.53% and 33.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.02 million and changing -7.55% at the moment leaves the stock 0.39% off its SMA200. ARTL registered -54.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8143 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8409.

The stock witnessed a 51.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.10%, and is -1.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.75% over the week and 12.82% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 117.29% and -77.85% from its 52-week high.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.60% this year.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) Top Institutional Holders

8 institutions hold shares in Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL), with 1.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.82% while institutional investors hold 31.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.71M, and float is at 12.69M with Short Float at 5.43%. Institutions hold 28.85% of the Float.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.