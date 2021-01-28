trivago N.V. (TRVG) Is Up 31.82% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) is 31.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $3.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The TRVG stock was last observed hovering at around $2.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.09% off its average median price target of $1.64 for the next 12 months. It is also -69.68% off the consensus price target high of $1.88 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -198.13% lower than the price target low of $1.07 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $3.19, the stock is 43.24% and 50.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 43.54 million and changing 51.90% at the moment leaves the stock 72.80% off its SMA200. TRVG registered 19.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 93.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2448 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8191.

The stock witnessed a 45.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 132.85%, and is 51.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 41.05% over the week and 14.57% over the month.

trivago N.V. (TRVG) has around 1247 employees, a market worth around $1.12B and $453.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -62.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 155.20% and 6.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

trivago N.V. (TRVG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for trivago N.V. (TRVG) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

trivago N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $45.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 178.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -63.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -71.00% in year-over-year returns.

trivago N.V. (TRVG) Top Institutional Holders

39 institutions hold shares in trivago N.V. (TRVG), with 28.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.18% while institutional investors hold 69.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 353.54M, and float is at 26.11M with Short Float at 7.63%. Institutions hold 63.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is PAR Capital Management, Inc. with over 21.23 million shares valued at $32.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 55.80% of the TRVG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Altimeter Capital Management, LP with 5.29 million shares valued at $8.2 million to account for 13.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Greenhouse Funds, LLLP which holds 4.85 million shares representing 12.75% and valued at over $7.52 million, while UBS Group AG holds 6.90% of the shares totaling 2.62 million with a market value of $4.07 million.

trivago N.V. (TRVG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The RealReal Inc. (REAL) that is trading 46.95% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -47.74% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.94 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.47.