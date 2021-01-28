Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:VIVE Stock Is Going Next

Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) is -30.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.03 and a high of $20.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The VIVE stock was last observed hovering at around $3.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.23% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 84.23% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $3.47, the stock is -12.05% and -23.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.9 million and changing 5.79% at the moment leaves the stock -36.79% off its SMA200. VIVE registered -68.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.2291 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.1843.

The stock witnessed a -28.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.52%, and is 0.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.18% over the week and 6.45% over the month.

Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE) has around 55 employees, a market worth around $25.91M and $5.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 14.52% and -83.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-182.40%).

Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Viveve Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.5 with sales reaching $1.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 94.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 24.70% in year-over-year returns.

Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE) Top Institutional Holders

11 institutions hold shares in Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE), with 281 shares held by insiders accounting for 0.01% while institutional investors hold 1.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.84M, and float is at 1.81M with Short Float at 40.33%. Institutions hold 1.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 25795.0 shares valued at $0.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.12% of the VIVE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is ETRADE Capital Management LLC with 4620.0 shares valued at $24139.0 to account for 0.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are UBS Group AG which holds 3550.0 shares representing 0.02% and valued at over $18548.0, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 2296.0 with a market value of $11996.0.

Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.