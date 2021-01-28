What should you know before buying stock in SLM Corporation (SLM)

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM) is -1.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.60 and a high of $14.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The SLM stock was last observed hovering at around $12.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.84% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.29% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -48.0% lower than the price target low of $9.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.06, the stock is 7.76% and 15.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.21 million and changing 15.06% at the moment leaves the stock 57.78% off its SMA200. SLM registered 9.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 80.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.55.

The stock witnessed a -0.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.18%, and is -12.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.71% over the week and 3.12% over the month.

SLM Corporation (SLM) has around 1900 employees, a market worth around $4.68B and $2.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.69 and Fwd P/E is 7.52. Profit margin for the company is 27.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 151.07% and -0.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.20%).

SLM Corporation (SLM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SLM Corporation (SLM) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SLM Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.71 with sales reaching $367.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.20% in year-over-year returns.

SLM Corporation (SLM) Top Institutional Holders

386 institutions hold shares in SLM Corporation (SLM), with 3.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.94% while institutional investors hold 103.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 375.09M, and float is at 371.76M with Short Float at 3.62%. Institutions hold 102.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 32.91 million shares valued at $266.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.77% of the SLM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is ValueAct Holdings, L.P. with 32.29 million shares valued at $261.26 million to account for 8.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 31.03 million shares representing 8.27% and valued at over $251.06 million, while CI Investments Inc. holds 5.22% of the shares totaling 19.6 million with a market value of $158.58 million.

SLM Corporation (SLM) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at SLM Corporation (SLM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thome Paul F, the company’s EVP. SEC filings show that Thome Paul F sold 32,903 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 27 at a price of $9.25 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

SLM Corporation (SLM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD) that is trading 86.89% up over the past 12 months. Navient Corporation (NAVI) is -25.70% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 23.76% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.37.