Which institution holds the most shares in Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT)

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) is 11.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.54 and a high of $2.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The PFMT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 67.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.98, the stock is -9.61% and 8.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing -12.49% at the moment leaves the stock 20.04% off its SMA200. PFMT registered -13.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 65.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.9745 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8781.

The stock witnessed a 2.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.49%, and is -24.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.32% over the week and 12.56% over the month.

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) has around 1615 employees, a market worth around $54.98M and $159.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -13.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.50% and -54.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.70%).

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Performant Financial Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $44.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -226.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.10% year-over-year.

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) Top Institutional Holders

22 institutions hold shares in Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT), with 17.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 31.28% while institutional investors hold 87.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.68M, and float is at 34.15M with Short Float at 0.09%. Institutions hold 60.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Prescott Group Capital Management, L.L.C. with over 12.55 million shares valued at $11.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 22.91% of the PFMT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Invesco Ltd. with 9.76 million shares valued at $9.16 million to account for 17.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.06 million shares representing 1.94% and valued at over $1.0 million, while Mirador Capital Partners LP holds 1.29% of the shares totaling 0.71 million with a market value of $0.62 million.

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM bought 3,258,424 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $0.72 per share for a total of $2.35 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12.55 million shares.

Performant Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM (10% Owner) bought a total of 987,604 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $0.87 per share for $0.86 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.29 million shares of the PFMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 29, PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM (10% Owner) acquired 9,639 shares at an average price of $0.89 for $8582.0. The insider now directly holds 8,299,233 shares of Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT).

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) that is trading 31.93% up over the past 12 months. ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) is 60.00% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -91.58% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 60310.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.11.