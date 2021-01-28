Who is the Top Investor In Evogene Ltd. (EVGN)?

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) is 35.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.75 and a high of $7.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The EVGN stock was last observed hovering at around $7.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.65% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.44% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 29.44% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.35, the stock is 15.16% and 47.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.13 million and changing -9.29% at the moment leaves the stock 158.55% off its SMA200. EVGN registered 301.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 499.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.09.

The stock witnessed a 43.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 116.72%, and is 9.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.49% over the week and 12.84% over the month.

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) has around 143 employees, a market worth around $231.72M and $0.81M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 746.67% and -16.34% from its 52-week high.

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Evogene Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) Top Institutional Holders

21 institutions hold shares in Evogene Ltd. (EVGN), with 5.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.12% while institutional investors hold 29.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.49M, and float is at 26.10M with Short Float at 3.76%. Institutions hold 23.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 4.62 million shares valued at $18.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.66% of the EVGN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. with 2.76 million shares valued at $10.92 million to account for 7.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Senvest Management LLC which holds 0.62 million shares representing 1.69% and valued at over $2.44 million, while UBS Group AG holds 0.36% of the shares totaling 0.13 million with a market value of $0.51 million.

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) that is trading 147.06% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 62.05% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.46.