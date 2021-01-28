Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Forward Industries Inc. (FORD)?

Forward Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) is 78.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.90 and a high of $4.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The FORD stock was last observed hovering at around $3.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.64%.

Currently trading at $3.25, the stock is 48.47% and 66.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing -16.45% at the moment leaves the stock 116.11% off its SMA200. FORD registered 192.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 151.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0385 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.6448.

The stock witnessed a 72.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 122.60%, and is 30.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.96% over the week and 12.43% over the month.

Forward Industries Inc. (FORD) has around 85 employees, a market worth around $30.42M and $34.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 260.15% and -22.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.60%).

Forward Industries Inc. (FORD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Forward Industries Inc. (FORD) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Forward Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $39.48M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.50% in year-over-year returns.

Forward Industries Inc. (FORD) Top Institutional Holders

13 institutions hold shares in Forward Industries Inc. (FORD), with 3.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 35.55% while institutional investors hold 21.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.73M, and float is at 6.37M with Short Float at 1.69%. Institutions hold 14.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.75 million shares valued at $1.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.63% of the FORD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.46 million shares valued at $0.63 million to account for 4.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.12 million shares representing 1.17% and valued at over $0.16 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.19% of the shares totaling 18823.0 with a market value of $26163.0.

Forward Industries Inc. (FORD) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Forward Industries Inc. (FORD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Maiman Mitchell, the company’s President of Subsidiary. SEC filings show that Maiman Mitchell sold 9,450 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $1.70 per share for a total of $16065.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Forward Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Maiman Mitchell (President of Subsidiary) sold a total of 9,450 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $1.57 per share for $14815.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the FORD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 13, Maiman Mitchell (President of Subsidiary) disposed off 9,450 shares at an average price of $1.56 for $14695.0. The insider now directly holds 134,759 shares of Forward Industries Inc. (FORD).

Forward Industries Inc. (FORD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) that is trading 217.58% up over the past 12 months. Clarus Corporation (CLAR) is 27.55% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.78% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.95.