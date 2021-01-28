Why has Canaan Inc. (CAN) dropped -7.96% in last trading?

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) is -23.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.76 and a high of $8.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The CAN stock was last observed hovering at around $4.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39%.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $4.51, the stock is -15.50% and -0.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.91 million and changing -7.96% at the moment leaves the stock 45.31% off its SMA200. CAN registered -10.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 74.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.7436 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.9831.

The stock witnessed a 20.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 134.90%, and is -8.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.16% over the week and 12.31% over the month.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) has around 333 employees, a market worth around $690.39M and $135.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 156.25% and -48.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-128.50%).

Canaan Inc. (CAN) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -945.00% this year.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) Top Institutional Holders

23 institutions hold shares in Canaan Inc. (CAN), with institutional investors hold 7.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 156.67M, and float is at 131.33M with Short Float at 4.66%. Institutions hold 7.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 2.71 million shares valued at $5.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.02% of the CAN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Invesco Ltd. with 1.18 million shares valued at $2.21 million to account for 0.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Millennium Management LLC which holds 0.73 million shares representing 0.55% and valued at over $1.37 million, while Point72 Asset Management, L.P. holds 0.45% of the shares totaling 0.6 million with a market value of $1.12 million.