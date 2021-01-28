Why has Fisker Inc. (FSR) dropped -8.36% in last trading?

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) is 13.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.70 and a high of $23.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The FSR stock was last observed hovering at around $16.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.39% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.38% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -1.6% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.24, the stock is -0.09% and -6.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.63 million and changing -8.36% at the moment leaves the stock 15.53% off its SMA200. FSR registered 63.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.41.

The stock witnessed a -0.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.30%, and is 12.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.68% over the week and 6.67% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 875.26. Distance from 52-week low is 75.17% and -35.49% from its 52-week high.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fisker Inc. (FSR) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fisker Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05.The EPS is expected to grow by 232.00% this year.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Top Institutional Holders

86 institutions hold shares in Fisker Inc. (FSR), with 33.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.24% while institutional investors hold 20.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 144.91M, and float is at 133.84M with Short Float at 9.48%. Institutions hold 18.27% of the Float.