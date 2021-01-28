Why should you buy stock in DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD)?

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) is 9.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.33 and a high of $87.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The DD stock was last observed hovering at around $77.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.64% off its average median price target of $85.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.22% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -46.44% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $80.54, the stock is 1.70% and 13.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.77 million and changing 3.39% at the moment leaves the stock 38.94% off its SMA200. DD registered 34.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $75.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $62.18.

The stock witnessed a 12.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.16%, and is -7.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.86% over the week and 3.28% over the month.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) has around 35000 employees, a market worth around $57.09B and $20.35B in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.85. Profit margin for the company is -14.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 184.29% and -7.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.40%).

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.82 with sales reaching $5.08B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -353.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.30% in year-over-year returns.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Top Institutional Holders

1,547 institutions hold shares in DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD), with 660.46k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.09% while institutional investors hold 78.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 734.40M, and float is at 733.19M with Short Float at 6.34%. Institutions hold 78.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 58.87 million shares valued at $3.27 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.02% of the DD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 48.05 million shares valued at $2.67 billion to account for 6.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 36.37 million shares representing 4.96% and valued at over $2.02 billion, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 3.46% of the shares totaling 25.37 million with a market value of $1.41 billion.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ford Darrell L, the company’s SVP and CHRO. SEC filings show that Ford Darrell L sold 12,293 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $59.56 per share for a total of $0.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43665.0 shares.