Will Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) is -17.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.30 and a high of $71.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The LVS stock was last observed hovering at around $49.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.56% off its average median price target of $62.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.95% off the consensus price target high of $84.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -5.53% lower than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.60, the stock is -11.34% and -12.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.88 million and changing 1.13% at the moment leaves the stock -1.10% off its SMA200. LVS registered -23.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $56.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.40.

The stock witnessed a -13.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.18%, and is -9.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.19% over the week and 3.58% over the month.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) has around 50000 employees, a market worth around $38.29B and $5.98B in sales. Fwd P/E is 39.42. Profit margin for the company is -12.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.93% and -30.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.30%).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $1.79B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 177.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.30% in year-over-year returns.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Top Institutional Holders

904 institutions hold shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS), with institutional investors hold 91.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 764.00M, and float is at 330.71M with Short Float at 4.33%. Institutions hold 39.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 26.47 million shares valued at $1.24 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 3.47% of the LVS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 18.93 million shares valued at $883.42 million to account for 2.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 15.56 million shares representing 2.04% and valued at over $725.89 million, while State Street Corporation holds 1.88% of the shares totaling 14.38 million with a market value of $671.1 million.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) that is 1.75% higher over the past 12 months. Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) is 54.23% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.27% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.1.