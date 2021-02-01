AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) picks momentum as shares rise 277.78%

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) is 525.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.91 and a high of $20.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMC stock was last observed hovering at around $8.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.63% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -141.09% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -1226.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.26, the stock is 248.58% and 272.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 594.65 million and changing 53.65% at the moment leaves the stock 210.73% off its SMA200. AMC registered 93.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 221.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.17.

The stock witnessed a 479.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 408.05%, and is 277.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 64.37% over the week and 24.47% over the month.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) has around 3952 employees, a market worth around $2.93B and $2.53B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 594.24% and -34.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) is a “Underweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$3.82 with sales reaching $165.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -269.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -77.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -88.60% in year-over-year returns.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Top Institutional Holders

209 institutions hold shares in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC), with 3.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.30% while institutional investors hold 38.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 107.70M, and float is at 101.95M with Short Float at 43.82%. Institutions hold 37.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.03 million shares valued at $23.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.75% of the AMC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.67 million shares valued at $17.31 million to account for 1.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Mittleman Investment Management, LLC which holds 2.14 million shares representing 0.75% and valued at over $10.1 million, while Prudential Financial, Inc. holds 0.62% of the shares totaling 1.77 million with a market value of $8.34 million.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Silver Lake Group, L.L.C., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. sold 33,317,145 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $16.05 per share for a total of $534.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 24 that Mudrick Capital Management, L. (10% Owner) sold a total of 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 24 and was made at $2.52 per share for $0.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12.68 million shares of the AMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 23, Mudrick Capital Management, L. (10% Owner) disposed off 1,000,000 shares at an average price of $2.59 for $2.59 million. The insider now directly holds 12,934,548 shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC).

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) that is trading -37.74% down over the past 12 months. Reading International Inc. (RDI) is -44.93% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.75% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 38.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.17.