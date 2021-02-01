AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) up 50.52% since start of the year

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) is 50.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $2.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The AZRX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.14% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 27.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.46, the stock is 27.26% and 58.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.07 million and changing -2.67% at the moment leaves the stock 71.23% off its SMA200. AZRX registered 60.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 48.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.0338 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8729.

The stock witnessed a 87.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 87.30%, and is -20.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.14% over the week and 23.17% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 293.67% and -44.49% from its 52-week high.

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.80% this year.

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) Top Institutional Holders

19 institutions hold shares in AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX), with 3.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.09% while institutional investors hold 5.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.52M, and float is at 27.32M with Short Float at 3.43%. Institutions hold 5.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.73 million shares valued at $0.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.10% of the AZRX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation with 0.22 million shares valued at $0.15 million to account for 0.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Parsons Capital Management, Inc. which holds 0.18 million shares representing 0.51% and valued at over $0.13 million, while Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC holds 0.23% of the shares totaling 80000.0 with a market value of $56880.0.

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -30.60% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 88.15% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.29.