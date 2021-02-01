Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) makes 11.16% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) is -11.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $33.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The BTBT stock was last observed hovering at around $19.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12%.

Currently trading at $19.42, the stock is -2.39% and 63.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.75 million and changing -0.61% at the moment leaves the stock 279.09% off its SMA200. BTBT registered 3430.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 558.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.97.

The stock witnessed a 83.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 439.44%, and is 11.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.71% over the week and 24.45% over the month.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) has around 63 employees, a market worth around $938.76M and $13.17M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 6835.71% and -41.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-272.60%).

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -161.80% this year.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT), with 10.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.33% while institutional investors hold 0.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.30M, and float is at 36.84M with Short Float at 3.77%. Institutions hold 0.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TB Alternative Assets Ltd. with over 0.24 million shares valued at $5.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.56% of the BTBT Shares outstanding.