Chevron (CVX), Eli Lilly (LLY), Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Stocks Fell After Quarterly Results

On Friday, Chevron Corporation (CVX) stock lost its -4.29% of the value declining to $85.2. The U.S. oil company posted an adjusted loss for its fourth quarter of $11 million, with reduced margins and acquisition costs. The adjusted deficit per share for the three months ended was 1 cent per share, relative to profits of $2.8 billion or $1.49 per share for the same time last year. The net loss was $665 million in total. In the year, refining and chemicals lost $338 million. The sales hit 25.25 billion dollars, up from 26.5 billion dollars. At 7 cents, the modified EPS consensus was favorable.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) slipped -1.02% to $207.97 despite beating earnings. For the fourth quarter ended December 2020, the Indianapolis-based firm posted higher net income, rising by more than 41 percent to $2.12 billion, or $2.32 per share, compared to $1.5 billion and $1.64 per share a year earlier. In the year, the group’s worldwide sales for bamlanivimab, the Covid-19 treatment, totaled $871 million. Revenues grew by 22 percent to 7.44 billion dollars. According to FactSet, the consensus was $7.27 billion. After adjustments, earnings per share were $2.75, compared to $1.73 a year ago and $2.37 consensus. The company retains its outlook for 2021 and predicts an adjusted EPS of between $7.75 and $8.4, with sales ranging from $26.5 billion to $28 billion.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) dropped -1.45% to $78 on the day. The U.S. consumer goods giant posted revenue up 7.5 percent, including 8.5 percent organically, in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2020. Per-share GAAP earnings were stable at 75 cents. Adjusted EPS has risen by 5% to 77 cents. Consolidated sales were $4.32 billion. In 2021, the company expects sales to rise by 4 to 7%, organic growth by 3 to 5%, and modified margin expansion. It is predicted that modified EPS will rise by 6 to 9 percent.