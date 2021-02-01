GameStop Corp. (GME): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:GME Stock Is Going Next

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) is 1625.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.57 and a high of $483.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The GME stock was last observed hovering at around $193.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 131.4% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -884.85% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -9185.71% lower than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $325.00, the stock is 430.20% and 862.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 49.87 million and changing 67.87% at the moment leaves the stock 2310.98% off its SMA200. GME registered 8169.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7826.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $54.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.75.

The stock witnessed a 1576.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2649.58%, and is 399.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 139.18% over the week and 49.82% over the month.

GameStop Corp. (GME) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $13.50B and $5.16B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 12545.91% and -32.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-42.40%).

GameStop Corp. (GME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GameStop Corp. (GME) is a “Underweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GameStop Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.42 with sales reaching $2.29B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.50% in year-over-year returns.

GameStop Corp. (GME) Top Institutional Holders

286 institutions hold shares in GameStop Corp. (GME), with 19.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.33% while institutional investors hold 167.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 65.20M, and float is at 50.65M with Short Float at 121.98%. Institutions hold 122.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 9.53 million shares valued at $97.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.67% of the GME Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 8.6 million shares valued at $87.73 million to account for 12.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.29 million shares representing 7.58% and valued at over $53.94 million, while Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds 6.37% of the shares totaling 4.44 million with a market value of $45.33 million.

GameStop Corp. (GME) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at GameStop Corp. (GME) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FERNANDEZ RAUL J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FERNANDEZ RAUL J sold 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 15 at a price of $37.71 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29289.0 shares.

GameStop Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 14 that FERNANDEZ RAUL J (Director) sold a total of 25,484 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 14 and was made at $36.08 per share for $0.92 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32789.0 shares of the GME stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 13, FERNANDEZ RAUL J (Director) disposed off 9,135 shares at an average price of $33.04 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 58,273 shares of GameStop Corp. (GME).

GameStop Corp. (GME): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 62.98% up over the past 12 months. Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) is 24.94% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.28% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 68.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.81.